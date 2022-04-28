Acadia Realty (AKR) Up in Active Trading for April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AKR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) moved 3.77% up on April 28 to close at $21.75.

658,993 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 627,896 shares.

Acadia Realty has moved 3.21% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual - Core Portfolio and Fund - operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

