Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) gains 2.35% in Active Trading on March 3

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC), a Franklin, Tennessee, company, gained to close at $62.68 Thursday after gaining $1.44 (2.35%) on volume of 603,421 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $63.00 to a low of $61.03 while Acadia Healthcare Company’s market cap now stands at $5,637,164,411.

About Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

