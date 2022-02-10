Acadia (ACAD) falls 2.31% in Light Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACAD - Market Data & News Trade

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD), a San Diego, California, company, fell to close at $26.23 Thursday after losing $0.62 (2.31%) on volume of 1,464,043 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $27.23 to a low of $25.90 while Acadia’s market cap now stands at $4,216,629,119.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc

Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years it has been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. It developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. Its late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research it is exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders.

Visit Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles