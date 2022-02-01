Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) gains 3.91% to Close at $40.42 on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASO - Market Data & News Trade

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) shares gained 3.91%, or $1.52 per share, to close Tuesday at $40.42. After opening the day at $38.90, shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors fluctuated between $40.52 and $38.72. 2,370,394 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,380,962. Tuesday's activity brought Academy Sports and Outdoors’s market cap to $3,578,584,457.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide 'Fun for All' and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 17 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.

