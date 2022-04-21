Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Down in Light Trading for April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASO - Market Data & News Trade

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 2.82% to $40.99 on April 21.

1,614,656 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 3,137,926 shares.

The company's stock dropped 3.72% so far in 2022.

Academy Sports and Outdoors shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide 'Fun for All' and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 17 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.

