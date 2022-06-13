AC Immune SA (ACIU) Loses 10.03% on June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACIU - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) are down 10.03% Monday.

As of 11:44:16 est, AC Immune SA is currently sitting at $3.14 and dropped $0.35 per share in trading so far.

AC Immune SA has moved 16.72% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 29.49% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in Precision Medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is utilizing two proprietary discovery platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with five currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Roche/Genentech, Lilly and Janssen.

