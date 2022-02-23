Absolute Software (ABST) falls 3.43% to Close at $8.74 on February 23

Absolute Software Corp (NASDAQ: ABST) shares fell 3.43%, or $0.31 per share, to close Wednesday at $8.74. After opening the day at $9.09, shares of Absolute Software fluctuated between $9.09 and $8.73. 93,654 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 126,653. Wednesday's activity brought Absolute Software’s market cap to $441,949,051.

Absolute Software is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia..

About Absolute Software Corp

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry's only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®? security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

Visit Absolute Software Corp’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Absolute Software Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Absolute Software Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles