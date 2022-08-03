Absolute Software (ABST) Climbs 5.18% on August 3

Absolute Software Corp (NASDAQ: ABST) has risen $0.48 (5.18%) and is currently sitting at $9.75, as of 11:45:48 est on August 3.

23,883 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 2.54% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 9.32% over the last 30 days.

Absolute Software is set to release earnings on 2022-08-23.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Absolute Software visit the company profile.

About Absolute Software Corp

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry's only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®? security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

To get more information on Absolute Software Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Absolute Software Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

3 Ways Finance Teams Can Navigate Inflation Through Automation Inflation Continues To Drive Interest Rates Higher Bitcoin Poised To Dramatically Gain Adoption Kagan: IBM Watson Health Fails, Becomes Merative After Acquisition