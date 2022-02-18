Abiomed (ABMD) falls 2.84% in Light Trading on February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABMD - Market Data & News Trade

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares fell 2.84%, or $8.73 per share, to close Friday at $298.38. After opening the day at $306.81, shares of Abiomed fluctuated between $307.61 and $294.16. 331,292 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 535,980. Friday's activity brought Abiomed’s market cap to $13,581,123,756.

Abiomed is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts, and employs more than 1371 people.

About Abiomed Inc.

Abiomed Europe GmbH, Aachen / Germany, as affiliate of Abiomed Inc. headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, is a leading medical technology company in the field of circulatory support. Its products aim to enable heart recovery by improving blood circulation and/or heart pump function.

Visit Abiomed Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Abiomed Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Abiomed Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles