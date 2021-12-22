ABG I (ABGI) falls 0.51% on Moderate Volume December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABGI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, ABG Acquisition Corp I - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: ABGI) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.51% decrease. ABG I opened at $9.79 before trading between $9.80 and $9.75 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw ABG I’s market cap fall to $151,771,425 on 4,575 shares -below their 30-day average of 98,271.

About ABG Acquisition Corp I - Class A

ABG Acquisition Corp. I is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses. The Company's sponsor is an affiliate of Ally Bridge Group, a global healthcare-focused investment group founded by Fan (Frank) Yu with dual headquarters in New York and Hong Kong. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus on the global healthcare industry, with a particular focus on the medical technology and biotechnology verticals.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

