Aberdeen Standards ETF - Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) falls 1.61% for September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PPLT - Market Data & News

Today, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETF - Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Inc’s (NYSE: PPLT) stock fell $1.5, accounting for a 1.61% decrease. Aberdeen Standards ETF - Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF opened at $92.76 before trading between $93.10 and $91.24 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Aberdeen Standards ETF - Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF’s market cap fall to $1,218,280,000 on 160,162 shares -above their 30-day average of 122,160.

Visit Aberdeen Standard Investments ETF - Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Aberdeen Standard Investments ETF - Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Aberdeen Standard Investments ETF - Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Toyota To Spend $13.7 Billion on Next Generation Electric Vehicle Battery Technology Portland, Oregon, To Vote on Banning City Business With Texas Over Abortion Law Hyundai To Launch Hydrogen Fuel Cell Versions of Commercial Vehicle Fleet by 2028 Beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Suga To Resign Amid Dwindling Support