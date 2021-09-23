Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ) falls 0.30% for September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JEQ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc Inc’s (NYSE: JEQ) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.30% decrease. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund opened at $10.06 before trading between $10.08 and $10.02 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund’s market cap fall to $135,023,947 on 34,305 shares -above their 30-day average of 31,746.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to outperform over the long term, on a total return basis (including appreciation and dividends), the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets, but under normal circumstances approximately 80% of its assets, in equity securities of companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange or listed on the over-the-counter market in Japan or listed on other stock exchanges in Japan. The Fund invests in various sectors, such as industrials, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, information technology, materials, healthcare, financials, real estate, telecommunication services and short-term investments. Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited is the investment manager of the Fund.

Visit Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Settles Class Action for $809.5 Million Over Providing Misleading Information to Investors DoorDash Adds Alcohol Delivery in 20 US States, DC, Canada, Australia Bill Gates Raises More Than $1 Billion for Clean Energy Technology CVS Health To Hire 25,000 in Virtual Career Event Friday September 24