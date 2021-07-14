Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) gains 0.54% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACP - Market Data & News Trade

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) shares gained 0.54%, or $0.06 per share, to close Tuesday at $11.24. After opening the day at $11.21, shares of Aberdeenome Credit Strategies Fund fluctuated between $11.28 and $11.15. 204,247 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 246,689. Tuesday's activity brought Aberdeenome Credit Strategies Fund’s market cap to $195,936,759.

Aberdeenome Credit Strategies Fund is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

berdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund aims to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by opportunistically investing primarily in loan and debt instruments (and loan-related or debt-related instruments, including repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements and derivative instruments) of issues that operate in a variety of industries and geographic regions.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

