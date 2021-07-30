Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (IAF) falls 0.16% to Close at $6.42 on July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IAF - Market Data & News

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE: IAF), a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, company, fell to close at $6.42 Thursday after losing $0.01 (0.16%) on volume of 42,660 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.46 to a low of $6.40 while Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s market cap now stands at $149,612,264.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund currently has roughly 38000 employees.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc is one of the world’s largest investment companies, created in 2017 from the merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC. Operating under the brand Aberdeen Standard Investments, the investment arm manages $562.9bn* of assets, making it the largest active manager in the UK and the second largest in Europe. It has a significant global presence and the scale and expertise to help clients meet their investment goals. As a leading global asset manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments is dedicated to creating long-term value for its clients. The investment needs of our clients are at the heart of what we do. The company offers a comprehensive range of investment solutions, as well as the very highest level of service and support.

Visit Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer