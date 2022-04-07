Abbvie (ABBV) Rises in Active Trading for April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABBV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) rose $4.37 to close Thursday at $173.28.

The company began the day at $167.67 and shares fluctuated between $174.59 and $167.54 with 7,359,220 shares trading hands.

Abbvie is averaging 6,512,405 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 26.04% YTD.

Abbvie anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Abbvie Inc

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. The Company strives to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

