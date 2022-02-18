Abbott Laboratories (ABT) falls 3.14% to Close at $116.79 on February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABT - Market Data & News Trade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), a Abbott Park, Illinois, company, fell to close at $116.79 Friday after losing $3.79 (3.14%) on volume of 12,330,493 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $120.31 to a low of $114.84 while Abbott Laboratories’s market cap now stands at $206,518,235,110.

Abbott Laboratories currently has roughly 107000 employees.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Its portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

