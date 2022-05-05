AAR (AIR) Falls 3.70% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AIR - Market Data & News Trade

Today AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is trading 3.70% down.

The latest price, as of 11:46:46 est, was $46.92. AAR dropped $1.79 over the previous day’s close.

43,515 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, AAR has moved YTD 24.08%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-19.

About AAR Corp.

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

