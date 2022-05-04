908 Devices (MASS) Climbs 8.06% for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MASS - Market Data & News Trade

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 8.06% to $19.85 on May 4.

351,208 shares exchanged hands while the 30-day daily average of 237,448 shares.

The company's stock has risen 28.99% so far in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About 908 Devices Inc

908 Devices, a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the U.S. Border Patrol selected the MX908® – a handheld, battery-powered, mass spectrometry device – to standardize its trace drug detection at 20 field locations across the U.S. borders, from North to South and in the Caribbean. The U.S. Border Patrol purchased more than 60 MX908 units, which are designed for rapid analysis of vapor, liquid and solid materials of unknown identity, to prevent drug smuggling and to work with local and state law enforcement in support of its counter drug mission.

