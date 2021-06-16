908 Devices Inc (MASS) drops -11.1750% for June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MASS - Market Data & News Trade

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) shares dropped -11.1750% to end trading Tuesday at $38.71 per share - a net change of $-4.87. Shares traded between $43.93 and $37.59 throughout the day.

About 908 Devices Inc

908 Devices, a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the U.S. Border Patrol selected the MX908® – a handheld, battery-powered, mass spectrometry device – to standardize its trace drug detection at 20 field locations across the U.S. borders, from North to South and in the Caribbean. The U.S. Border Patrol purchased more than 60 MX908 units, which are designed for rapid analysis of vapor, liquid and solid materials of unknown identity, to prevent drug smuggling and to work with local and state law enforcement in support of its counter drug mission.

