8X8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a Campbell, California, company, fell to close at $12.33 Thursday after losing $0.47 (3.67%) on volume of 1,022,200 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $12.92 to a low of $12.21 while 8X8’s market cap now stands at $1,459,022,266.

8X8 currently has roughly 1497 employees.

About 8X8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

