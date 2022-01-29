89bio (ETNB) falls 3.95% to Close at $6.08 on January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ETNB - Market Data & News Trade

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) fell to close at $6.08 Friday after losing $0.25 (3.95%) on volume of 366,892 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.29 to a low of $6.00 while 89bio’s market cap now stands at $123,315,849.

About 89bio Inc

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

