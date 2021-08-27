Deprecated: Non-static method EQFactory::getSubdomainData() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /var/www/html/templates/equities/views/head.php on line 29

Financial Markets by TradingView

News

Stock Updates

7GC & Co (VII) falls 0.82% in Light Trading on August 26

Equities Staff  |

Today, 7GC & Co Holdings Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: VII) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 0.82% decrease. 7GC & Co opened at $9.74 before trading between $9.76 and $9.65 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw 7GC & Co’s market cap fall to $221,950,000 on 1,121 shares -below their 30-day average of 6,763.

Visit 7GC & Co Holdings Inc - Class A's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

