51Job (JOBS) falls 2.83% in Light Trading on October 25

Today, 51Job Inc. - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: JOBS) stock fell $1.81, accounting for a 2.83% decrease. 51Job opened at $64.04 before trading between $65.48 and $61.96 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw 51Job’s market cap fall to $4,192,571,284 on 214,035 shares -below their 30-day average of 279,735.

About 51Job Inc. - ADR

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.

Restaurant Brands International Misses Revenue Estimates; Cites Staffing Shortage, COVID-19

Burger King and Tim Hortons are struggling with a staffing crunch and the Delta variant keeping coffee-loving office workers at home, causing parent Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR), to miss estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday.

U.S.-listed shares shed 4.4% as same-store sales at its Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes chains came in below expectations in the third quarter.

Stellantis and Samsung SDI Form Joint Venture for Electric Vehicle Batteries

Automaker Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has formed a joint venture with South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI to produce electric vehicle batteries for its North American auto assembly plants.

On Friday, Stellantis, which counts Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler among its brands, said it is reviewing locations for a future lithium-ion battery plant and aims to begin operating by the first half of 2025. The new facility will have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours with the ability to increase up to 40 gigawatt hours in the future, the companies said.

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

