51Job Inc. - ADR (JOBS) falls 1.53% for August 3

51Job Inc. - ADR (NASDAQ: JOBS) shares fell 1.53%, or $1.09 per share, to close Tuesday at $70.29. After opening the day at $71.50, shares of 51Job fluctuated between $73.36 and $70.00. 284,965 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 567,945. Tuesday's activity brought 51Job’s market cap to $4,740,161,421.

51Job is headquartered in Shanghai, Shanghai..

About 51Job Inc. - ADR

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

