3M (MMM) Gains 6.39% on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MMM - Market Data & News Trade

3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) has climbed $8.57 (6.39%) and is currently sitting at $142.76, as of 12:02:44 est on July 26.

8,728,557 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 4.04% over the last 5 days and shares fell 0.16% over the last 30 days.

3M anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on 3M visit the company profile.

About 3M Co.

3M Company is a diversified corporation manufacturing a wide range of products, including abrasives, adhesive tape and related products, and consumer-electronics components. It is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. 3M apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world.

To get more information on 3M Co. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: 3M Co.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles