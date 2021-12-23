3M (MMM) falls 0.16% on Moderate Volume December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MMM - Market Data & News Trade

3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) shares fell 0.16%, or $0.28 per share, to close Wednesday at $172.64. After opening the day at $172.92, shares of 3M fluctuated between $173.23 and $171.55. 2,022,000 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,543,017. Wednesday's activity brought 3M’s market cap to $99,896,107,998.

3M is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and employs more than 96163 people.

About 3M Co.

3M Company is a diversified corporation manufacturing a wide range of products, including abrasives, adhesive tape and related products, and consumer-electronics components. It is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. 3M apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world.

Visit 3M Co.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on 3M Co. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: 3M Co.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles