3D Systems (DDD) falls 2.27% to Close at $16.39 on January 26

Today, 3D Systems Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: DDD) stock fell $0.38, accounting for a 2.27% decrease. 3D Systems opened at $17.32 before trading between $17.60 and $16.27 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw 3D Systems’s market cap fall to $2,093,484,030 on 1,845,723 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,002,438.

About 3D Systems Corp.

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, it brings innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering its customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to its unique offering of hardware, software, materials and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of its application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications in Healthcare and Industrial markets such as Medical and Dental, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Durable Goods.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

