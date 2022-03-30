36Kr (KRKR) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRKR - Market Data & News Trade

36Kr Holdings Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:KRKR) is active in pre-market trading today, March 30, with shares losing 5.22% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 9.00% year-to-date and has moved 8.49% gains over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on 36Kr visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:00:01 est.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc - ADR

36Kr is a leading brand and pioneering platform committed to serving China's new economy participants, with a mission to empower new economy participants to step up to a higher level, connect and serve new economy communities including start-ups, TMT giants, traditional enterprises, institutional investors, local governments, and individual users, accelerate the sharing and exchange of information, talent, capital and technology, and drive a rapid, stable, and sustainable development of the new economy sectors. 36Kr's business is mainly divided into three segments: online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services. Since it was founded 10 years ago, 36Kr has established an enterprise database covering more than 840,000 companies, and served thousands of customers.

To get more information on 36Kr Holdings Inc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: 36Kr Holdings Inc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles