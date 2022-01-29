36Kr (KRKR) falls 9.48% on Strong Volume January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRKR - Market Data & News Trade

36Kr Holdings Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: KRKR) fell to close at $0.80 Friday after losing $0.0838 (9.48%) on volume of 189,953 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.89 to a low of $0.72 while 36Kr’s market cap now stands at $27,769,189.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc - ADR

36Kr is a leading brand and pioneering platform committed to serving China's new economy participants, with a mission to empower new economy participants to step up to a higher level, connect and serve new economy communities including start-ups, TMT giants, traditional enterprises, institutional investors, local governments, and individual users, accelerate the sharing and exchange of information, talent, capital and technology, and drive a rapid, stable, and sustainable development of the new economy sectors. 36Kr's business is mainly divided into three segments: online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services. Since it was founded 10 years ago, 36Kr has established an enterprise database covering more than 840,000 companies, and served thousands of customers.

Visit 36Kr Holdings Inc - ADR’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on 36Kr Holdings Inc - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: 36Kr Holdings Inc - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Russell 2000 Enters Bear Market Territory for First Time in Nearly Two Years