36Kr (KRKR) drops 11.82% in Active Trading on January 24

Today, 36Kr Holdings Inc - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock dropped $0.1253, accounting for a 11.82% decrease. 36Kr opened at $1.10 before trading between $1.02 and $0.92 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw 36Kr’s market cap fall to $32,444,826 on 157,527 shares -above their 30-day average of 47,877.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc - ADR

36Kr is a leading brand and pioneering platform committed to serving China's new economy participants, with a mission to empower new economy participants to step up to a higher level, connect and serve new economy communities including start-ups, TMT giants, traditional enterprises, institutional investors, local governments, and individual users, accelerate the sharing and exchange of information, talent, capital and technology, and drive a rapid, stable, and sustainable development of the new economy sectors. 36Kr's business is mainly divided into three segments: online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services. Since it was founded 10 years ago, 36Kr has established an enterprise database covering more than 840,000 companies, and served thousands of customers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

