360 DigiTech (QFIN) falls 3.32% in Active Trading on July 30

360 DigiTech Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell to close at $21.25 Friday after losing $0.73 (3.32%) on volume of 6,414,756 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $21.98 to a low of $20.20 while 360 DigiTech’s market cap now stands at $2,811,727,686.

About 360 DigiTech Inc - ADR

360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") is a data driven, technology empowered digital platform. Through its platform the Company enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader consumer base. The Company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company's solutions created noticeable advantages in customer acquisition, funding optimization, risk assessment and post-lending management.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

