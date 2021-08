2U (TWOU) falls 0.14% to Close at $35.60 on August 26

Notice: Undefined variable: menuComp in /var/www/html/modules/mod_eq_marketing/mod_eq_marketing.php on line 38



TWOU - Market Data & News Trade

2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares fell 0.14%, or $0.05 per share, to close Thursday at $35.60. After opening the day at $35.49, shares of 2U fluctuated between $36.12 and $35.11. 593,724 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,074,945. Thursday's activity brought 2U’s market cap to $2,656,362,993.

2U is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland, and employs more than 1922 people.

About 2U Inc

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor-it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners.

Visit 2U Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on 2U Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: 2U Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

