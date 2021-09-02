22nd Century (XXII) falls 5.60% on Strong Volume September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XXII - Market Data & News

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) shares fell 5.60%, or $0.2 per share, to close Wednesday at $3.37. After opening the day at $3.60, shares of 22nd Century fluctuated between $3.62 and $3.29. 3,374,838 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,955,193. Wednesday's activity brought 22nd Century’s market cap to $548,418,578.

About 22nd Century Group Inc

22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on technology which allows it to decrease the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and modify the levels of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The Company's primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking. The Company's primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary hemp strains for important new medicines and agricultural crops.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

