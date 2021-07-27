1life Healthcare (ONEM) falls 0.97% in Light Trading on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ONEM - Market Data & News Trade

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM) shares fell 0.97%, or $0.26 per share, to close Monday at $26.57. After opening the day at $26.88, shares of 1life Healthcare fluctuated between $27.25 and $25.99. 674,443 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,070,540. Monday's activity brought 1life Healthcare’s market cap to $3,651,876,505.

About 1life Healthcare Inc

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Its vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Its mission is to transform health care for all through its human-centered, technology-powered model.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

