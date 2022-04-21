1life Healthcare (ONEM) Drops 8.21% on April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ONEM - Market Data & News Trade

Today 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM) is trading 8.21% down.

The latest price, as of 12:13:43 est, was $9.03. 1life Healthcare has moved $0.8 in trading today.

633,251 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, 1life Healthcare has a YTD change of 44.51%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on 1life Healthcare visit the company profile.

About 1life Healthcare Inc

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Its vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Its mission is to transform health care for all through its human-centered, technology-powered model.

To get more information on 1life Healthcare Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: 1life Healthcare Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq