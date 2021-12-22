1895 of Wisconsin (BCOW) falls 0.55% to Close at $10.93 on December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCOW - Market Data & News Trade

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOW) fell to close at $10.93 Tuesday after losing $0.06 (0.55%) on volume of 4,097 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $11.00 to a low of $10.85 while 1895 of Wisconsin’s market cap now stands at $70,008,880.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin was formed in January 2019 to serve as the mid-tier stock holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB upon the reorganization of the Bank into a two-tier mutual holding company. PyraMax Bank, FSB is chartered as a federal savings bank. The bank operates as a full-service financial institution, providing a full range of financial services, including the granting of commercial, residential and consumer loans and acceptance of deposits from individual customers and small businesses from its six offices located in the metropolitan Milwaukee, Wisconsin area.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

