1847 Goedeker (GOED) Rises 2.76% on May 2

Shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc (NYSE: GOED) are up 2.76% Monday.

As of 12:03:48 est, 1847 Goedeker sits at $1.30 and has climbed $0.035 per share.

1847 Goedeker has moved 40.93% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 47.08% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc

1847 Goedeker Inc. is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedekers has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 95% of sales are placed through its website. Goedekers provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 141,000 items organized by category and product features.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

