1847 Goedeker (GOED) falls 5.17% for December 23

Today, 1847 Goedeker Inc Inc’s (NYSE: GOED) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 5.17% decrease. 1847 Goedeker opened at $2.69 before trading between $2.69 and $2.55 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw 1847 Goedeker’s market cap fall to $273,415,443 on 1,825,908 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,018,648.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc

1847 Goedeker Inc. is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedekers has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 95% of sales are placed through its website. Goedekers provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 141,000 items organized by category and product features.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

