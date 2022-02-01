180 Life (ATNF) rose 14.51% in Active Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATNF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, 180 Life Sciences Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: ATNF) stock rose $0.415, accounting for a 14.51% increase. 180 Life opened at $2.94 before trading between $3.46 and $2.90 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw 180 Life’s market cap rise to $111,403,893 on 1,789,240 shares -above their 30-day average of 452,450.

About 180 Life Sciences Corp

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world's biggest drivers of disease - inflammation. The Company is driving groundbreaking study into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The Company's primary platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF, with its lead program in phase 2b/3 clinical trials.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

