180 Degree Capital (TURN) falls 0.34% in Light Trading on December 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TURN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, 180 Degree Capital Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: TURN) stock fell $0.0248, accounting for a 0.34% decrease. 180 Degree Capital opened at $7.25 before trading between $7.29 and $7.20 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw 180 Degree Capital’s market cap fall to $75,417,671 on 8,238 shares -below their 30-day average of 21,198.

About 180 Degree Capital Corp

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what it believes are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Its goal is that the result of its constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn.

Visit 180 Degree Capital Corp's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on 180 Degree Capital Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: 180 Degree Capital Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Renewable Energy Drives Metals and Minerals Prices Build Back Better Could Be... Better in 2022 Joan Didion, Revered Essayist and Novelist, Dies at 87 Pfizer and Moderna Boosters Provide 'Significant Increase' in Protection From Omicron Variant: Study