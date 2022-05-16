111 (YI) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YI - Market Data & News Trade

111 Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:YI) has already lost $-0.1 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.75, 111 has moved 5.71% lower ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 8.85% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for 111 investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on 111 Inc - ADR visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:54:33 est.

About 111 Inc - ADR

111, Inc. ('111' or the 'Company') is a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China. The Company provides consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy, and indirectly through its offline virtual pharmacy network. The Company also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation, electronic prescription service, and patient management service. In addition, the Company's online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Medicine Marketplace, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. With the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, 111 enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers with cloud-based services. 111 also provides an omni-channel drug commercialization platform to its strategic partners, which includes services such as digital marketing, patient education, data analytics, and pricing monitoring.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

