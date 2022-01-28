111 (YI) falls 7.38% to Close at $2.98 on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YI - Market Data & News Trade

111 Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: YI) shares fell 7.38%, or $0.22 per share, to close Thursday at $2.98. After opening the day at $3.00, shares of 111 fluctuated between $3.15 and $2.72. 178,415 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 222,529. Thursday's activity brought 111’s market cap to $129,370,465.

111 is headquartered in Shanghai, Shanghai..

About 111 Inc - ADR

111, Inc. ('111' or the 'Company') is a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China. The Company provides consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy, and indirectly through its offline virtual pharmacy network. The Company also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation, electronic prescription service, and patient management service. In addition, the Company's online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Medicine Marketplace, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. With the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, 111 enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers with cloud-based services. 111 also provides an omni-channel drug commercialization platform to its strategic partners, which includes services such as digital marketing, patient education, data analytics, and pricing monitoring.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

